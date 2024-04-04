Jeff Ostrowski To Leave Los Angeles!

F YOU STUDY ancient manuscripts, you’ll discover something interesting about the ORATE FRATRES prayer that comes shortly before the Preface. Many had frátres et soróres instead of frátres. In other words, the Celebrant (facing the congregation) said: “Pray, brothers and sisters that my Sacrifice and yours may be acceptable to God the Father Almighty.” If you turn to page 229 of the CAMPION MISSAL, 3rd edition you’ll find gorgeous mediæval manuscripts proving this. Believe it or not, the Catholic Church does teach the “priesthood of the faithful”—although this is not the same as Holy Orders. That same section in the CAMPION MISSAL provides supporting quotations from Pope Pius XI, Fulton J. Sheen, and Pope Pius XII. Indeed, Dr. Scott Hahn once yelled at the top of his voice: “I would stand on my head if I could get Catholics to realize that the Church teaches the priesthood of the faithful.”

Two Magic Links • Like Scott Hahn, sometimes I get frustrated when I can’t get my message out. For years, I’ve been trying to get people to bookmark two links. I would stand on my head if I could get readers to bookmark them. The first is ANDREW HINKLEY’S DATABASE. Anytime you’re about to research a chant, the first thing you should do is look it up on that database. It would take too long to explain how valuable that database it is. I especially like how it immediately shows the chant’s ‘source’ on the right hand side. The other link I wish people would bookmark is THE HYMN PORTAL. I couldn’t function as a choirmaster without that portal. Both of these are intimately linked (pardon the pun) with my “crusade”—which I discuss below.

Jeff To Leave Los Angeles (1 of 10) • I want to update readers about a change that’s coming in my life. In just a moment, I’ll provide further details about that. However, I want to take this opportunity to speak a little bit about my “mission” or “vocation” or “crusade” in life. Essentially, I don’t believe that music in the Catholic Church has to stay the way it is. Even atheists admit Catholics have a precious and peerless heritage: Palestrina, Marenzio, Morales, Gregorian Chant, Duruflé, and so forth. I don’t need to describe the current state of music in the Catholic Church; readers are all too familiar with it.

Jeff To Leave Los Angeles (2 of 10) • The Second Vatican Council solemnly declared: “The treasury of sacred music [Thesaurus Musicæ Sacræ] is to be preserved and fostered with great care.” Unfortunately, many priests and bishops since 1970 have interpreted the words “preserved and fostered with great care” to mean “banished, denigrated, and outlawed.” Indeed, even in the year 2024, some dioceses permit every language under the sun—Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Tagalog, Korean, and so on—except the language mandated by Vatican II: LINGUA LATINA. Chesterton said famously: “The Christian ideal has not been tried and found wanting. It has been found difficult; and left untried.” We could say the same about the Second Vatican Council. The clear language of SACROSANCTUM CONCILIUM even after six decades is not only ignored: it’s treated with contempt.

I believe Catholics have a right to attend Mass without being aurally assaulted. The music should not be too loud—but neither should it be too soft. The music should not be trashy and secular and goofy—but neither should it be overly “esoteric” or “highbrow” or “academic” or “boring.” Music at Mass should not disturb one’s prayer. It should be a delight. It should foster devotion. Even though I’m leaving Los Angeles, my convictions about these matters haven’t changed one iota.

Jeff To Leave Los Angeles (3 of 10) • For many years, I’ve attempted to share helpful repertoire with readers; repertoire ‘within reach’ of the average volunteer choir. This has led some to believe (erroneously) that our choir only sings hymns. Nothing could be further from the truth. My program is built upon plainsong and polyphony. On the other hand, variety is important for reasons I explain in great detail during my seminar. When it comes to polyphonic repertoire, my singers often help me create rehearsal videos, such as the following example (recorded by Claire and myself):

F ree rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at ree rehearsal videos forawait you at #40998

Jeff To Leave Los Angeles (4 of 10) • Having lived here for 10 years, I’m leaving Los Angeles, but I will continue to create such rehearsal videos. Absolutely nothing will change in that regard. Those rehearsal videos save massive amounts of time during rehearsal. Furthermore, they lead to great results! Consider the following ‘live’ recording (created by my 100% volunteer choir) recorded last Sunday:

* Mp3 Download • SANCTUS (William Byrd)

—Recorded by the Saint Vitus Choir on Easter Sunday (Los Angeles, 2024).

Jeff To Leave Los Angeles (5 of 10) • There are some moments in that ‘live’ recording of the SANCTUS which are truly sublime. I couldn’t be prouder of my volunteers. The following example comes from Holy Thursday, and you will notice they imitate the German custom of switching between vernacular and Latin:

T o access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here. o access this hymn’s media in the

Jeff To Leave Los Angeles (6 of 10) • There’s nothing more rewarding then helping volunteer singers to “meld into one voice.” We don’t have the advantage of being cloistered monks who sing together for 70 years. With patience and perseverance, however, amateur singers can certainly become one voice. The following stately and elegant melody demonstrates this:

T o access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here. o access this hymn’s media in the

Jeff To Leave Los Angeles (7 of 10) • The choirmaster must be respectful of the taste, predilections, and preferences of those whom he instructs. I’ve never been a huge fan of Father Frederick William Faber (d. 1863), but my choir loves the following hymn. Indeed, they would happily sing it every single Sunday if I allowed them to:

T o access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here. o access this hymn’s media in the

Jeff To Leave Los Angeles (8 of 10) • Although I’m leaving Los Angeles (see below), nothing will change regarding the hymn rehearsal videos we’ve been producing. The following was recorded ‘live’ by my volunteer choir on GOOD FRIDAY:

T o access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here. o access this hymn’s media in the

Jeff To Leave Los Angeles (9 of 10) • Years ago, Monsignor Robert Skeris was pastor at a church in Wisconsin where he ran “Ordo Antiquus.” Specifically, it was Saint Mary, Help of Christians—1204 South 61st Street, West Allis, WI 53214—in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Their website is no longer in existence. Does anyone remember the URL address? If so, please be kind enough to email it to me. Monsignor Skeris often mailed me ‘programs’ from their ambitious musical lineups each season. I remember he always encouraged the congregation to “of course” (his word) “sing the recessional hymn with gusto.” The reality is, singing brings joy to the heart. You can hear our singers joining in the recessional on Easter Sunday with gusto:

T o access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here. o access this hymn’s media in the

Jeff To Leave Los Angeles (10 of 10) • I have accepted a job as choirmaster and organist working for a wonderful Catholic Church. I feel very blessed. The job isn’t in California, so my family must relocate. We have been here ten years, and the cost of living (which was already excessive a decade ago) has almost doubled—so it seems providential that we’re leaving. In terms of the precise church I’ll be serving at, I will have much more to say about this … at the appropriate time. I’m so grateful to all the people who have been emailing me job opportunities. However, since I’ve officially accepted a new position, I cordially request that such notifications cease.

Make No Mistake! • The crucial take away from my article is that nothing will change with regard to Corpus Christi Watershed. I still have the same mission I always have. I feel like we are just getting started. There’s so much work to do in the field of sacred music! Thank you for allowing me to reiterate some of the aspects (see above) vis-à-vis what I consider my “crusade” to help church musicians.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.