“Strangest Of All…” • (Fortescue)

In his illustrious 1912 tome—The Mass: A Study Of The Roman Liturgy—Father Adrian Fortescue spoke of sequences, writing: “Strangest of all were the vernacular sequences in France and Germany, or those partly vernacular and partly Latin.” Our volunteer choir experimented with that on Holy Thursday, mixing Latin verses with an English refrain. For the record, Monsignor Knox taught alongside Fortescue at the Westminster seminary (located near Ware, England), and the aforementioned 1912 book’s editor was Monsignor Bernard Ward, president of that seminary.