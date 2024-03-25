William Byrd • “Mass for Five Voices”

Working with volunteers can be discouraging, but always remember there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Yesterday, during PALM SUNDAY MASS, our 100% volunteer choir pulled out the SANCTUS from William Byrd’s “Mass for Five Voices.” This colossal performance was the result. (They literally didn’t know I was going to have them sing that piece until 15 seconds before we sang it. We hadn’t looked at it and weeks.)

