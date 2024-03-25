William Byrd • “Mass for Five Voices”

Corpus Christi Watershed

Working with volunteers can be discouraging, but always remember there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Yesterday, during PALM SUNDAY MASS, our 100% volunteer choir pulled out the SANCTUS from William Byrd’s “Mass for Five Voices.”  This colossal performance was the result. (They literally didn’t know I was going to have them sing that piece until 15 seconds before we sang it. We hadn’t looked at it and weeks.)

