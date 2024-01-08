Corpus Christi Watershed

Simple “Salve Regina” • Its Origins

In the past, I have attempted to determine the origins of the “simple” Salve Regina chant. When it comes to the so-called “restored” plainsong books, the earliest instance I can find (of the simple version) is in the LIBER RESPONSORIALIS, published in 1895, a marvelous book based upon the groundbreaking research of Dom Joseph Pothier. If you’re interested, feel free to download the PDF. I admit there’s no real value to what I’ve discovered—but it’s now been added “for the record.”

