“Breathtaking!” • Hymn for the Souls in Purgatory

O INTO YOUR local supermarket, bus station, coffee shop, gymnasium, or university and ask people to name a popular song for THANKSGIVING (celebrated on November’s fourth Thursday in these United States). The Christmas holiday has no shortage of songs and carols, but I guarantee not one person will be able to name a popular song for the Thanksgiving holiday. Indeed, an enterprising composer could make a killing by writing a good Thanksgiving song.

Missing A Song? • But what about the feast of ALL SOULS on 2 November? How many Catholics could name a hymn for that feast day? The Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal has several excellent hymns for November 2nd, including one by Cardinal Newman. Today, I will share with you a particularly sublime example which I believe want to be better known:

To access this hymn's media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

Raising The Pitch? • I’ve written hundreds of articles over the years. The time is ripe to pursue a better way of organizing them. Therefore, I’ve decided to begin a new section of the website called: Tricks of the Conscientious Choirmaster. If you watch the video (above) you’ll notice I transposed the choir into a higher key (towards the end) by means of an organ improvisation. This practice can be quite effective, so I wanted to draw attention to it.

Second Technique • Apropos of “Tricks of the Conscientious Choirmaster,” I have emphasized that the importance of musical diversity cannot be overstated. I direct a choir consisting of about 35 volunteer singers. Hymns are but one ‘arrow’ in our quiver. To demonstrate what I’m talking about, below are three excerpts of what we sang last Sunday:

(a) Spanish Renaissance Polyphony (SATB):

(b) Accompanied Plainsong:

(c) Soloists Singing Vs. Entire Choir:

Third Technique • I have also attempted to underscore the importance of “modal mixture” when it comes to choosing repertoire. What do I mean by this? Well, the GLORIA and SANCTUS above are both in a “minor” mode. It seemed appropriate, therefore, to juxtapose those with a bright & happy hymn we sang during Holy Communion (alternating between organ and SATB, to add more variety):

To access this hymn's media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

The CREDO (above), is also in a “minor” mode, and uses modal harmonies. Therefore, that was juxtaposed against a bright & happy hymn which uses Common Practice Era tonality. I really believe it’s worth purchasing the Brébeuf Hymnal just for this harmonization of REGENT SQUARE, which positively shimmers with beauty:

To access this hymn's media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

Finally, the very first hymn I shared (“De Profundis Exclamantes”) was also in a “minor” mode, although the Brébeuf Hymnal offers several other tunes as well. Therefore, it seemed wise to juxtapose it against the following hymn to the Blessed Virgin Mary—remembering that October is dedicated to the Holy Rosary—which employs a bright & happy modality:

To access this hymn's media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

