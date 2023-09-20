PDF Download • “Glory To God” for Congregation & Choir (Mass of Saint Noël Chabanel)

OT IN A MILLION years would I compare myself to Saint Isaac Jogues, aptly described by Francis Parkman (d. 1893) as “one of the purest examples of Roman Catholic virtue which this Western continent has seen.” In just 30 minutes, Father Jogues suffered more for JESUS CHRIST than I have during my entire life. Nevertheless, I’m reminded of a remarkable incident, wherein Jogues wondered whether God “still had work for him to do.” Readers know that I stopped composing back in 2016. Although I had transcribed (beginning in 2001) more than 2,000 pages of Renaissance polyphony, something “clicked” for me in 2016. Specifically, hearing Dr. Calabrese conduct a 4-voice KYRIE by Father Guerrero (d. 1599) made me realize men like Guerrero we’re composing on a completely different level. On the other hand, I’ve enjoyed looking through Mass settings I composed in 2011. I’m trying to decide whether I should revoke the vow I made never to compose again—whether (perhaps) God “still has work for me to do.” If you’re someone who’s found my liturgical compositions to be valuable, please consider saying a prayer for me that I will make the right decision.

“Glory To God” (Chabanel Mass) • Today, I release another movement of the Mass in Honor of Saint Noël Chabanel for the Ordinary Form. It involves your CONGREGATION, your CANTRIX, and your CHOIR. My setting was designed to be extremely brief and (since it’s vernacular) it works for choirmasters whose priests have forbidden the traditional lingua sacra of the church. Click here if you desire to see the movements released so far.

* PDF Download • “GLORY TO GOD” for Choir + Congregation

—Mass in Honor of Saint Noël Chabanel (for the Ordinary Form).

The “Glory To God” begins with the entire congregation singing, but the middle section launches into SATB polyphony:

Free rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at #38310.

Demonstration “A” • Traditionally, my settings have made use of stepwise bass motion, “pedal tones” (oblique motion) in various voices, and a careful—almost obsessive—sensitivity to dissonance and consonance:

Demonstration “B” • In my humble opinion, too many Mass settings composed for the Ordinary Form are dreadfully predictable and quickly become stale. My goal was to create a Mass setting which is simple and brief—yet complex enough to keep one’s attention no matter how many times it’s sung. Readers can decide for themselves whether I was successful.

What Remains To Be Done? • Before long, I will release the final movement to my Mass in Honor of Saint Noël Chabanel. Once I’ve done that, I’ll assemble all of the movements and place them on a single web-page (for ease of access). I will also release a “congregational insert” that can be placed in the pews for Catholic congregations.

