PDF Download • Saint Noël Chabanel Mass Setting (“Kýrie Eléison”) for the Ordinary Form

WOULD BET MONEY you’ve heard elderly people say something like: “When I was growing up, I’d walk twelve miles to school in the snow…” I can assure you: I always walked to school. I never once rode in a car. And we enjoyed walking. It was quite peaceful. I was astonished to learn (when we moved to Los Angeles) that some parents send their children to high school each day in über! Do you ever take time to reflect? Do you ever look back and remember how things were growing up? Do you agree life back then was completely different? My family had four boys and one girl (the youngest). My parents refused to buy us a Nintendo, so we entered strangers’ houses (!) to watch our neighbors play Nintendo. For hours we’d sit there, hoping ardently we might get a short turn.

Kyrie Released • In a moment, I will continue this discussion. But first I want to release another movement of the Mass in Honor of Saint Noël Chabanel. Written for the Ordinary Form, this Mass involves your CONGREGATION, your CANTOR, and your CHOIR. It consists of seven movements. The other movements will most likely be released next week; we’re putting finishing touches on the rehearsal videos. I tried to make my setting as brief as possible. (Anyone who’s worked in Ordinary Form parishes will understand why.)

Free rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at #39164.

To freely download the PDF score, locate #39164.

Discussion Cont’d • It seems unreal that as youngsters we roamed the neighborhood each day. I have a poor memory, so there’s tons I can’t remember. But I do remember the various houses we lived in, and I have specific memories of entering strangers’ homes. Life was different back then. Nobody even locked their doors at night! (If readers have similar experiences they wish to share, I’d love to hear them. You can send to the email address listed at the bottom of this page.)

Has Jeff Changed? • I think we’ve established that “times have changed.” Needless to say, human beings also change and develop with the passage of time. Consider the polyphonic ending to the Kýrie Eléison posted above. Would I even appreciate such a music as a youngster? Would I say to myself: “Oh, what a wonderful use of canon!” Would I exclaim: “Such a clever juxtaposition of long notes against fast-moving stepwise patterns.” Would I get excited over the way each voice enters yet carefully makes room for others to enter? Would I cherish the fact that no matter how many times one listens to that short polyphonic section, there’s always something new to listen for?

An Ever-Widening Vista • My friends, let’s be honest. This isn’t something my brain would have understood as a youngster. Yet, tremendous wisdom is demonstrated by the tradition of the Catholic Church. The THESAURUS MUSICAE SACRAE (“treasury of sacred music”) is not stagnant, lifeless, and tedious. Rather, it’s an ever-widening vista, offering something powerful and valuable to all who set foot in the church, no matter their current stage of development. Our culture insists that learning a discipline is worthless. Our culture also says hard work “victimizes.” But the tradition of the Church is different. The tradition of the Church says we don’t know everything—and it is good to study, learn, struggle, develop, and (as a consequence) grow.

Keeping Grounded • Readers will agree that American society has changed so much, it’s almost unrecognizable. However, the way to “escape the madness”—in my humble opinion—is to interact with people in real life. I love our annual Sacred Music Symposium because I come into contact with such wonderful and “grounded” people. I also love directing choirs, because the singers are fantastic people. They’re kind, generous, interesting, and unique. They keep me grounded.

The Rock’s Lesson • A “siren” in Greek mythology was a half-bird woman who lured sailors to destruction by the sweetness of her song. Many church leaders today have been lured away from the Gospel; instead they talk about “making the world a better place.” They have forgotten that our Savior said cælum et terra transíbunt (Mt 24:35). We must remember the lesson of the rock. If you visit Rome, you’ll observe stones which have been trod upon for centuries. It turns out even a hard stone will (ever so slowly) develop furrows. Now imagine the Earth as a giant stone. Ask yourself how long it would take for a tiny ant to walk around the equator until it caused furrows. We’re talking millions of years, right? And yet, even that is barely the beginning of eternity. Do we contemplate this?

Conclusion • When we begin to understand how long eternity lasts, the constant and heavy penances undertaken daily by someone like Saint John Vianney make sense. I do think there’s a “shortcut” to Heaven, however. (I base my theory off something Father Valentine Young said to me during confession.) In essence, I believe charity is something particularly pleasing to Almighty God. Therefore, let us love one another! And let us pray for the grace to forgive others’ faults for the sake of JESUS CHRIST. Et dimítte nobis débita nostra, sicut et nos dimíttimus debitóribus nostris…

