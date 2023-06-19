“We’re In Financial Trouble!” • (June 2023)

UR MOST IMPORTANT goal is to keep this website 100% free of charge for everybody. We must avoid placing it behind a paywall. Please help us evade ugly advertisements and obnoxious “pop-up” windows begging for money. Please help us continue to provide insightful articles, fabulous rehearsal videos, scans of rare books, tips on working with volunteer choirs, insights regarding Catholic hymnody, beautiful choral scores, and so much more! Please help us keep our website free to all.

Jeff Ostrowski has published an Urgent Appeal dated 18 June 2023.

M Donating is simple and secure:



* Donate • Via Cornerstone

Specify which kind you desire:

Monthly or One-Time Gift.

People who cannot donate by Cornerstone may use a cheque.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.