Symposium Booklet (330 Pages)

As of 6 May 2023, anyone who wishes to may download the COMPLETED BOOKLET (330 pages) which was created for participants of Sacred Music Symposium 2023. Those who were accepted to participate in this year’s conference will be presented with their own (hard-copy) printed version of this breathtaking booklet. The faculty this year includes Professor Charles Weaver of Julliard, Dr. Alfred Calabrese of Texas, Richard Clark of Massachusetts, William Fritz of California, Kevin Allen of Illinois, and several others.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.