“Regína Caéli Laetáre” • 18 organ accompaniments

APPROCHEMENT. Do you know what “rapprochement” means? It’s when two parties come to an understanding. Readers will probably agree that (many) Catholic priests and musicians need a rapprochement—but how can this be achieved? In my opinion, church musicians must follow the words of our Savior (Mt 10:16): “Be ye wise as serpents and innocent as doves.” Regrettably, most priests have never heard a decent choir singing in real life. I’m not talking about a QUARTET—because a soloist singing each part isn’t the same. I’m talking about a rich, sonorous, full, gorgeous choral sound, which I believe will move even a hardened soul when experienced in real life. Here’s a live recording of our volunteer choir singing the Recessional last Sunday:
Regína Cǽli Lætáre • Back in 2020, I posted seventeen (17) accompaniments for the simple Sálve Regína. I promised to do something similar for the other Marian antiphons, and today I offer eighteen (18) organ accompaniments—see below—for the simple Regína Coéli Laetáre. The vast majority follow the rhythmic markings of Dom André Mocquereau, which means they use a distinctive method of syncopating the chords. [Those interested in this should see pages 65-66 of The Politics of Plainchant in fin-de-siècle France by Katharine Ellis.] You can download the French singer’s score, but the Germans sing it differently.
Resplendent Not Repulsive • A word of caution, if I may. Earlier I said church musicians must be “wise as serpents.” For this reason, I suggest we must present music—at least initially—in a way that will attract people, rather than repulse them. Plainsong sung poorly (in a sluggish, lifeless manner) can leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. We who have been studying music for decades already fully understand the beauty of the Marian antiphons, and how important they are. Yet, I worry that if they are a presented in the wrong way, they can have the opposite effect of what we intend. In some (not all) parishes, it might be worth considering including “bright and accessible” pieces along with the Marian antiphons. Below is a live recording of our volunteer choir singing a hymn from the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal last Sunday. When the women sing in unison, isn’t it gorgeous?
Eighteen Accompaniments • Below I’ve assembled eighteen (18) different organ accompaniments for the simple version of the “Regína Coéli Laetáre,” which is the Marian antiphon for Eastertide:
* PDF Download • 1st Version (Jeff Ostrowski)
—Harmonized by Jeffrey Ostrowski in 2010.
* PDF Download • 2nd Version (Achille P. Bragers)
—Achille P. Bragers studied at the Lemmensinstituut (Belgium).
* PDF Download • 3rd Version (Sister Luanne Durst)
—REGINA CAELI ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT.
* PDF Download • 4th Version (Henri Potiron)
—Henri Potiron was choirmaster of Sacred Heart Basilica (Paris) and taught at the Gregorian Institute.
* PDF Download • 5th Version (Julius Bas)
—Giulio Bas was engaged Solesmes Abbey to harmonize the complete Editio Vaticana.
* PDF Download • 6th Version (Trappist Monk)
—REGINA CAELI ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT.
* PDF Download • 7th Version (Malton Boyce)
—REGINA CAELI ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT.
* PDF Download • 8th Version (Auguste Le Guennant)
—Dr. Auguste Le Guennant (d. 1972) replaced Dom Gajard at the “Gregorian Institute of Paris”.
* PDF Download • 9th Version (Dr. Joseph Renner)
—Joseph Renner (d. 1934) succeeded Joseph Hanisch (d. 1892) at Regensburg Cathedral.
* PDF Download • 10th Version (Jan Kern)
—REGINA CAELI ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT.
* PDF Download • 11th Version (Dom Ferdinand Portier)
—REGINA CAELI ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT.
* PDF Download • 12th Version (Father Percy Jones)
—REGINA CAELI ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT.
* PDF Download • 13th Version (Dom Gregory Murray)
—REGINA CAELI ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT.
* PDF Download • 14th Version (Father Green)
—REGINA CAELI ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT.
* PDF Download • 15th Version (Father Carlo Rossini)
—REGINA CAELI ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT.
* PDF Download • 16th Version (Dom Desrocquettes)
—Dom Jean-Hébert Desrocquettes was organist at Solesmes Abbey.
* PDF Download • 17th Version (Father Aloysius Knauff)
—REGINA CAELI ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT.
* PDF Download • 18th Version (Dr. Theodore Marier)
—REGINA CAELI ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT.
True Story • I had never heard of “Jan Kern”—but this morning I saw he’s mentioned by Monsignor Francis P. Schmitt on page 78 of Church Music Transgressed: Reflections on “Reform” (1977). How crazy is that? I just happened to be reading that exact page, whereas I had unsuccessfully searched the internet for information about Jan Kern moments earlier. Never forget: When you learn a new word, you’ll see it within 24 hours!