“Regína Caéli Laetáre” • 18 organ accompaniments

APPROCHEMENT. Do you know what “rapprochement” means? It’s when two parties come to an understanding. Readers will probably agree that (many) Catholic priests and musicians need a rapprochement—but how can this be achieved? In my opinion, church musicians must follow the words of our Savior (Mt 10:16): “Be ye wise as serpents and innocent as doves.” Regrettably, most priests have never heard a decent choir singing in real life. I’m not talking about a QUARTET—because a soloist singing each part isn’t the same. I’m talking about a rich, sonorous, full, gorgeous choral sound, which I believe will move even a hardened soul when experienced in real life. Here’s a live recording of our volunteer choir singing the Recessional last Sunday:

Regína Cǽli Lætáre • Back in 2020, I posted seventeen (17) accompaniments for the simple Sálve Regína. I promised to do something similar for the other Marian antiphons, and today I offer eighteen (18) organ accompaniments—see below—for the simple Regína Coéli Laetáre. The vast majority follow the rhythmic markings of Dom André Mocquereau, which means they use a distinctive method of syncopating the chords. [Those interested in this should see pages 65-66 of The Politics of Plainchant in fin-de-siècle France by Katharine Ellis.] You can download the French singer’s score, but the Germans sing it differently.

Resplendent Not Repulsive • A word of caution, if I may. Earlier I said church musicians must be “wise as serpents.” For this reason, I suggest we must present music—at least initially—in a way that will attract people, rather than repulse them. Plainsong sung poorly (in a sluggish, lifeless manner) can leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. We who have been studying music for decades already fully understand the beauty of the Marian antiphons, and how important they are. Yet, I worry that if they are a presented in the wrong way, they can have the opposite effect of what we intend. In some (not all) parishes, it might be worth considering including “bright and accessible” pieces along with the Marian antiphons. Below is a live recording of our volunteer choir singing a hymn from the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal last Sunday. When the women sing in unison, isn’t it gorgeous?

T o access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here. o access this hymn’s media in the

Eighteen Accompaniments • Below I’ve assembled eighteen (18) different organ accompaniments for the simple version of the “Regína Coéli Laetáre,” which is the Marian antiphon for Eastertide:

True Story • I had never heard of “Jan Kern”—but this morning I saw he’s mentioned by Monsignor Francis P. Schmitt on page 78 of Church Music Transgressed: Reflections on “Reform” (1977). How crazy is that? I just happened to be reading that exact page, whereas I had unsuccessfully searched the internet for information about Jan Kern moments earlier. Never forget: When you learn a new word, you’ll see it within 24 hours!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.