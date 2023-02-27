An Interview on Mocquereau’s Method

I recently appeared on Square Notes, the Sacred Music Podcast to discuss some of the basics of Dom Mocquereau’s system of Gregorian rhythm. It’s impossible to give a full treatment to such a complex topic in a mere forty minutes, but I touched on a lot of the foundational ideas, with especial emphasis on the idea of the tonic accent as a key feature of the Gregorian melodies. I’m sure it won’t convince any of my colleagues of the merits of the Classic Solesmes method, but it may be of some interest to our readers. You can listen to the whole episode on YouTube here.

