PDF Download • “Quinquagesima Sunday” Organ Accompaniment Booklet (25 pages)

NE OF THE PRIESTS I mentioned in my open letter to the head of the CDW was Father Louis Bouyer (d. 2004), a close personal friend of Pope Saint Paul VI who was deeply involved in liturgical reforms following Vatican II. Regarding the post-conciliar calendar, Father Bouyer wrote: “I prefer to say nothing, or very little, about the new calendar, the handiwork of a trio of maniacs who suppressed—with no good reason—Septuagesima and the Octave of Pentecost and who scattered three quarters of the Saints higgledy-piddledy, all based on notions of their own devising!” When Father Bouyer references Septuagesima, he denotes the ancient “season of preparation” for Lent—a time when the vestments turned violet, the GLORIA was omitted, and the word “Allelúja” was forbidden.

Penitential Times • Traditionally, the word “Allelúja” at Vespers was replaced with: Laus tibi, Dómine, Rex ætérnæ glóriæ. Translated into English, that means: “Praise be to Thee, O Lord, King of eternal glory.” You can see how that works—cf. page 5—if you download the organ accompaniment I created for Quinquagesima Sunday Vespers:

“Ordinary Form” Versions • In the Ordinary Form, the word “Allelúja” is also replaced during Lent. You can download the official Latin from the Ordo Lectionum Missae, or you can download the English version from the Saint Isaac Jogues Illuminated Missal, Gradual, and Lectionary. To summarize: In the Ordinary Form, instead of “Allelúja,” any of the following phrases may be used both before and after the Gospel Acclamation:

1. Gloria et laus tibi, Christe.

2. Gloria tibi, Christe, Sapientia Dei Patris.

3. Gloria tibi, Christe, Verbum Dei.

4. Gloria tibi, Domine, Fili Dei vivi.

5. Laus et honor tibi, Domine Iesu.

6. Laus tibi, Christe, Rex aeternae gloriae.

7. Magna et mirabilia opera tua, Domine.

8. Salus et gloria et virtus Domino Iesu Christo. 1. Glory and praise to you, Lord Jesus Christ!

2. Glory to you, Lord Jesus Christ, Wisdom of God the Father!

3. Glory to you, Word of God, Lord Jesus Christ!

4. Glory to you, Lord Jesus Christ, Son of the Living God!

5. Praise and honor to you, Lord Jesus Christ!

6. Praise to you, Lord Jesus Christ, King of endless glory!

7. Marvelous and great are your works, O Lord!

8. Salvation, glory, and power to the Lord Jesus Christ!

