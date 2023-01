A choir member alerted my wife to this video by Scott Hahn. You perhaps recognize a piece that’s been highly promoted by Corpus Christi Watershed: viz. Father Guerrero’s “Sanctus” from Missa Iste Sanctus. I would be interested to learn which choir made the recording (which heavily abbreviates the piece) and whether they used our rehearsal videos, which are #5454.

