HE JEWISH PEOPLE, out of respect for God, would not even pronounce His Name. How should we act when in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament, the Second Person of the Blessed Trinity? Saint John Vianney, when he found himself in the presence of the SANCTISSIMUM, was so moved that he could scarcely speak or breathe. And why am I bringing this up? It’s because I’m always very sensitive when people take photographs in front of any altar where the Blessed Sacrament is reserved. I often ask myself: “How dare we enter a place where He Who created the universe dwells?” While it’s true1 that we did pose for our annual choir photograph (see below), never doubt that our singers were extremely respectful.

Ripped From A Live-Feed • I was able to ‘rip’ a few excerpts from our live-feed, which I thought our readers might enjoy hearing. These come the first half of our Midnight Mass (24 December 2022). If I can find the time, I’d like to post the 2nd half as well. I believe all of the musical scores are available for free on the LALEMANT POLYPHONIC website.

Of course, no microphone can ever ‘capture’ an actual choral sound—but I hope you find these live recordings intriguing nonetheless. I could not be prouder of this 100% volunteer choir.

1 I personally would have preferred another location, but there was literally no other place available.

