Those who accompany VESPERS FOR THE FIRST SUNDAY OF ADVENT may wish to download this draft copy. It’s the organ accompaniment I use, since my parish has Vespers (in the Extraordinary Form) with our congregation each Sunday afternoon. It looks pretty ‘junky’ but it gets the job done. Someday I hope to make a much more beautiful booklet.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.