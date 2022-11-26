“Trochee Trouble” • Say What?

We have posted many articles discussing the French Vs. German way of interpreting syllabic plainsong—which some refer to as “Trochee Trouble.” Needless to say, we encourage everyone to carefully read all those articles. But some folks still don’t understand what “Trochee Trouble” is all about. Therefore, I have created this 1-Page Sheet that explains it as clearly as possible.

