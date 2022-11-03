“Now Available!” • Campion Missal (3rd Edition)

ULTON J. SHEEN said famously: “Evil has its hour; God has His day.” Since the 1960s, Catholics have witnessed catastrophic apostasy. Yet in the year 2022, things are taking place nobody could have imagined. Five days ago, Cardinal Zuppi, head of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, led “Extraordinary Form” Vespers in the heart of Rome. Four days ago, the 1962 Missal was used in Saint Peter’s Basilica (!) by Monsignor Marco Agostini, MASTER OF CEREMONIES for Pope Francis. Three days ago, the USCCB Vice President and Archbishop of Detroit—who served on the Bishop’s Liturgy Committee alongside bishops like Cupich and Trautman—confirmed using the traditional PONTIFICALE ROMANUM. These are but a few examples.

Today, the next milestone has arrived:

* Third Edition • SAINT EDMUND CAMPION MISSAL

—Available for purchase from Sophia Institute Press.

* PDF Summary • FIVE FANTASTIC FEATURES

—This brief list attempts to summarize the most salient aspects of this 832-page book.

Feedback: Someone who saw the draft manuscript wrote: “As a musicologist, liturgical enthusiast, and teacher I really enjoy all of the extra notes throughout (indicating propers that appear on other feasts, melodic details, antiphon verses, the prefaces on communion and offertory antiphons, references to manuscripts, papal and patristic notes and commentaries, etc.), and all of those B&W plates are just wonderful. Thank you for this book!”

