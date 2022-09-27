“What Is Polyphony?” • With Audio Examples

A PROFESSOR at our conservatory always told us: An example is worth 1,000 words. I think readers will enjoy this because it uses tons of examples:

Small Example • We like to employ little ‘bits’ of polyphony wherever we can. For instance, when the “Asperges Me” repeats the 2nd time, we sing it in polyphony. My volunteer choir attempted this for the first time two days ago (see below). Several people in this recording have only been singing for a few months!

Larger Example • We also sing unabridged polyphony. Here’s a live recording of a SANCTUS (#5454) by Father Francisco Guerrero (d. 1599), who many consider the greatest composer ever born:

