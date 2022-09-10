PDF Download • “Choir Warm-Up Exercise”

ERE’S A WARM-UP exercise I wrote for my choir. Some may wish to download it and try it out with your singers. This exercise—when sung properly—should reinforce the following : (1) Correct intonation; (2) Proper Choral Vowels [“Faw” not “Fah”]; (3) The relationship and function of different pitches of the scale; (4) Blending with the other singers; (5) Watching the conductor [during the final section].

Give Us Time • We tried it out for the first time last night at rehearsal. It came out fine, but I will record it again in a few weeks—after we’ve had a chance to let it “sink in”—and I guarantee it will be pristine. Here’s our first attempt:

Addendum • I have a very obnoxious ‘teacher’ voice. I realize this when I heard this video.

