PDF Download • “Organ Interludes—including pedals—on Plainchant Melodies” (55 pages)

ICHARD NIXON famously explained why playing the organ is more difficult than playing the piano. And readers know I often bemoan organists who insist on playing the pedals (even when it means they must slow the tempo way down so their feet can “keep up”). Such organists turn hymns into funeral dirges, causing enormous harm to sacred music. On the other hand, the Catholic Church numbers among its members some fabulous organists with immaculate pedal-work. If you’re one of them, you will want to download this collection edited by William Sewell * and Dom Samuel Gregory Ould:

* PDF Download • INTERLUDES WITH PEDALS (55 pages)

—Organ Interludes on Plainchant Melodies • Edited by Dom Gregory Ould.

A Much Simpler Collection • My ability to play organ pedals is deficient. Therefore, I much prefer the spectacular collection of “Manuals Only” interludes for organ uploaded by my colleague, Andrea Leal. I often add simple pedals to those pieces. Moreover, Hauptwerk has a special pipe organ (Saint Anne Moseley) which automatically ‘doubles’ the lowest sounding note to the pedal board.

The AMAZON.COM books arrived in 24 hours:

* William Sewell (d. 1942) was choirmaster and organist at the Birmingham Oratory in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He later became organist at Westminster Cathedral and then director of music at the Redemptorist church of Saint Mary, Clapham.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.