Job Opportunities • | Church Music | July 2022

E RECEIVE SO MANY notifications of church job openings, I’ve decided to launch a DEDICATED NEXUS where choirmasters, choral scholars, and organists can explore prospective employment. Please note: I neither endorse nor denigrate specific job opportunities; I merely bring them to your attention. Needless to say, you must contact each entity directly … don’t write to me asking for employment!

If you know additional church

music job opportunities,

please share them:

I will add them to the list below.

27 July 2022:

Re: The Latin Mass music realm. I am writing to say that my pastor, Fr. Kevin O’Neill, is seeking an organist/choir director for our FSSP parish, Immaculate Conception, in El Paso, Texas. This is a salaried position and Father can give the details on benefits. If you are aware of any person who may be interested in the position now or in the future, please write to Fr. O’Neill at ic.ecclesia@gmail.com or call on the telephone at: 915-533-3427. Thank you for all the work you do! We rely heavily on it.

27 July 2022:

* PDF Download • Church of All Saints (FSSP)

Church of All Saints, a vibrant and growing parish of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (since 2013) located in Northeast Minneapolis, seeks a Director of Liturgy and Music. The parish celebrates the full spectrum of the traditional Roman Rite, including Matins at Triduum and Christmas, occasional Sunday Vespers, and much more … ETC.

