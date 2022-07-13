MM “To go to Mass together will be the

MM light of Sunday for a family.”

MM —Pope Benedict XVI

MM Saint Peter’s Square (October 2005)

This morning I received an email from Dripping Springs, Texas:

My name is _______ and I stumbled upon your website because I was searching for (public domain) Catholic line art. I was just confirmed this year at Easter Vigil. I have been looking at The Saint Jean de Brébeuf Hymnal. It is absolutely beautiful and I would love to get one. I homeschool my kids and I include a hymn study in our curriculum. I would like to incorporate this one. However my problem is I am a new Catholic and I don’t know how to sing these. Are there any YouTube videos on how to sing the hymns? Thank you so much for your time.

The Answer: The answer is … Yes! There are 500+ free rehearsal videos at this website—and more are added each week!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.