“Big Reveal” by the Symposium Committee

ANY ARE ASKING whether it’s too late to apply to Sacred Music Symposium 2022. My understanding is that a few seats are still available (I’m not sure which voice parts), but anyone considering attending should act quickly. Yesterday, the committee announced publicly which priest will celebrate the “big” final Mass. It will be Father Elijah Mundattuchundayil, newly ordained for the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter. This Solemn High Mass, in honor of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, will be sung by participants of the Symposium. The Mass will take place at 7:00pm on 24 June 2022 at the Saint John the Baptist in Orange County. It is open to the public; and you should attend!

We are so pleased that Father Elijah Mundattuchundayil will offer this Mass!

At the ordination of Father Elijah Mundattuchundayil, the FSSP seminary sang Kevin Allen’s MOTECTA TRIUM VOCUM:

The repertoire page (including rehearsal videos) for Sacred Music Symposium 2022 was recently revealed. Very soon, the final schedule of events will be posted.

