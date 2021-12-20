At Least This Is Clear!

Archbishop Roche, current head of the CDW, stated during his video interview as follows: “The Church has given us the celebration of the Mass in two forms. The Ordinary Form is the Mass that was developed under blessed Pope Paul VI in the 1960s. […] The Extraordinary Form is another expression, which is older than the ’69 Missal, and is a valid expression of the Church’s liturgy.”

Needless to say, one doesn’t go to bed worrying about how many forms of the Mass exist; that’s not how the Church works. It’s not necessary to “check one’s phone” each morning to discern how many forms of the Roman Rite currently exist—although the Church did promulgate a new form in the late 1960s.

