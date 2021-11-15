Fabulous Repertoire For Tiny Choirs!

E HAVE OUR BIGGER choir, but we also have a smaller choir that sings on Sunday. (Our parish has five Masses—plus Solemn Vespers—each Sunday, so a lot of singing is required.) The “big” choir has about 35 members, while the “little” choir is much smaller. Nevertheless, they sound really good, and I’m amazed at what they can accomplish. Both choirs sing tons of polyphony, contemporary motets, plainsong, and hymnody. I really enjoy working with both of them!

Do you hear harmonies being added with each successive verse? Isn’t the effect excellent?

Versatile Verses: This is hymn #157 from the Brébeuf hymnal. It can be for “general use” or it can be used for the feast of All Saints on November 1st. During November, our parish sings hymns to Christ the King, All Saints, and the Faithful Departed.

A Unique Way: The choral supplement for the Brébeuf hymnal formats each verse with harmonies—each and every verse! It’s simply incredible that no other hymnal has ever done this before now. The fabulous formatting makes it possible to instantaneously sing the hymns as they are sung in that video (see above).

