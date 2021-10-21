Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

PDF Download • “Did Vatican II Reform The Mass?”

·

EVERAL PEOPLE expressed to me (gently) that my recent article was too verbose, meandering, and not particularly well-written. I never claimed to be a writer, and I am certainly not a great writer. Therefore, I have attempted to summarize with three bullet points—on a single piece of paper—what I was trying to say; but I really hope readers will consult the full article, which contains all the footnotes, sources, and so forth.

Here’s my attempt to summarize that article:

*  PDF Download • “Did Vatican II Reform The Mass?”
—A single-page summary of a longer article; Three bullet points.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Follow the Discussion on Facebook

Subscribe to the CCW Mailing List

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.