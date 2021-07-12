Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

12 July 2021 • FEEDBACK

A reader from Chicago writes: “Your work is exemplary, and these past 15 months have put into clear focus for me just how important Corpus Christi Watershed is as an evangelizing voice in the Church. During this pandemic, we have moved away from the ‘big publisher’ psalters, employing nearly exclusively your settings, which (in my opinion) are melodically appealing and perfectly embody the essence of ‘sacred music’—evoking chant, but looking forward to the future. Bravo, composers! We are pleased to have been able to contribute a small gift toward the vast amount of CCW music we have used in the past 16 months. Your site is professional, and your content is excellent. Moving from hymnody to propers during the pandemic was a revelation.”

