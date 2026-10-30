“Ad Orientem” • Six (6) Post-Conciliar Quotes

QUOTE #1

When it comes to ad orientem celebration, the Vatican’s “Dicastery for Divine Worship” said on 10 April 2000 (in light of Missale Romanum, editio typica tertia):

“This dicastery wishes to state that Holy Mass may be celebrated versus populum or versus apsidem. Both positions are in accord with liturgical law; both are to be considered correct.” [Citation: Prot. N. 564/00/L]

QUOTE #2

Addressing ad orientem specifically, the Vatican’s liturgical dicastery said that—unless it takes place during a diocesan television broadcast—a local bishop:

“can neither exclude nor mandate the use of a legitimate option.”

Italics in the original. [Citation: Prot. N. 564/00/L]

In other words, a priest’s bishop lacks authority to forbid ad orientem celebration.

QUOTE #3

The Vatican unequivocally settled the question of whether this THIRD EDITION OF THE ROMAN MISSAL changed anything vis-à-vis ad orientem celebration:

“There is no preference expressed in the liturgical legislation for either position. As both positions enjoy the favor of law, the legislation may not be invoked to say that one position or the other accords more closely with the mind of the Church.” [Citation: Prot. N. 564/00/L]

QUOTE #4

On 5 July 2016, the PREFECT for the Vatican’s “Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments” said about ad orientem celebration:

“I ask you to implement this practice wherever possible […] with a pastor’s confidence that this is something good for the Church, something good for our people. […] This practice is permitted by current liturgical legislation. It is perfectly legitimate in the modern rite.”

[Citation: 2016 Address by CDW Prefect]

A few days later, the Vatican reiterated that Cardinal Sarah’s statement applied to the current rubrics of the Missal. The cardinal wasn’t speaking of “new liturgical directives” to be released at some future date.1

QUOTE #5

The GENERAL INSTRUCTION OF THE ROMAN MISSAL did not come close to settling the question of ad orientem celebration—for several reasons. On 18 February 2012, the EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR of the USCCB Secretariat of Divine Worship reminded Catholics of the Latin Rite:

“The GIRM never speaks to every possible scenario that could take place.”

In the year 2000, apparently as a response to bishops like Rembert Weakland who were ‘wreck-o-vating’ historic altars, a change was made to one sentence in the GIRM:

Some English translations make it seem as though facing the people is somehow “preferred” by the GIRM. According to DR. STANLEY LOMBARDO—whose linguistic expertise has been recognized by such renowned publications as The Norton Anthology—that’s a valid interpretation. On the other hand, linguistic experts like DR. REGINALD FOSTER disagree, insisting that the correct translation is the one shown in the graphic above. DR. JOHN HUNWICKE of Lancing College (in Sussex) publicly subscribed to Foster’s view. [For the record, Dr. Lombardo agrees that Foster’s version is fully legitimate.] Here’s how MONSIGNOR RICHARD J. SCHULER put it:

To promote the use of the altar versus populum, the English translation of the new missal of Paul VI even mistranslates the Latin original or leaves out entirely the rubrics of the MISSALE ROMANUM which in at least five places indicates that the priest should turn toward the people to say “The Lord be with you,” “Pray brethren,” “This is the Lamb of God,” etc.

Msgr. Schuler is correct. Such instructions are found not only in the 1970 Missal, but were retained in ROMAN MISSAL, THIRD EDITION:

Common sense and context clearly favor Foster’s interpretation, since the sentence under discussion is found in a particular section of the GIRM, viz. “The Arrangement and Ornamentation of Churches.” It’s impossible to defend the idea that those wishing to learn the ‘true’ way to celebrate Mass—in spite of instructions given by the Missale Romanum itself in the proper section—must turn to a section called: “The Arrangement and Ornamentation of Churches.”

Although some find it difficult to believe, Latin rubrics being translated incorrectly by the USCCB, even for official liturgical books, is fairly common. For instance, the rubric “quando celebratur Baptisma” was translated correctly in the 1970 Lectionary but incorrectly in the 1998 edition—and that error still hasn’t been corrected. A more famous example was an American GIRM adaptation which mangled the rubrics so egregiously that the result was incomprehensible.

Therefore, we shouldn’t be surprised when bishops encourage ad orientem celebration in their dioceses. Bishop Thomas Paprocki (Springfield, Illinois)—who earned a doctorate in canon law from the PONTIFICAL GREGORIAN UNIVERSITY—encourages ad orientem celebration.

QUOTE #6

On 12 June 2015, the PREFECT of the Vatican’s “Congregation for Divine Worship” published a powerful article in L’Osservatore Romano. Here is an excerpt speaking about ad orientem celebration:

“Contrary to what has sometimes been maintained, it is in full conformity with the conciliar Constitution—indeed, it is entirely fitting—for everyone, priest and congregation, to turn together to the East during the penitential rite, the singing of the GLORIA, the orations, and the Eucharistic Prayer, in order to express the desire to participate in the work of worship and redemption accomplished by Christ.”

Final Thought:

“We turn to the east when we stand to pray, since this is where the sun and the stars rise.”

—Saint Augustine (De sermone Domini in monte, II.v.18)

1 The Vatican (11 July 2016) insisted ROBERT CARDINAL SARAH was speaking of the rubrics as they currently exist—which presume ad orientem celebration—not some ‘pipe dream’ of a future edition. Specifically, FATHER FEDERICO LOMBARDI, in a published Holy See Press Office Bulletin dated 11 July 2016, reiterated that Cardinal Sarah’s statements weren’t referring to “new liturgical directives” which would be forthcoming.

Sarah served as PREFECT for the Vatican’s “Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments” from 23 November 2014 to 20 February 2021. The current PREFECT—Arthur Cardinal Roche—denied the assertion that Cardinal Sarah’s 5 July 2016 statement was made in opposition to the wishes of Pope Francis, writing on 17 February 2023: “It is an absurdity to think that the prefect of a dicastery would do anything other than exercise the wishes of the Holy Father…”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.