“The Choirmaster Survey” • Update on 29 July 2026

HANKS SO MUCH to everyone who has filled out our nationwide sociological study of Catholic church music directors who implement chant and polyphony in their regular liturgical music. The Saint Michael Foundation for Polyphony and Chant and the Benedict XVI Institute have been very pleased with its reception: so far we’ve had 344 respondents, and we’ve completed full-length interviews with twenty music directors. There’s been a slowdown in activity as of late, so we encourage you, if you haven’t already, to click the link and take the 15-minute online survey.

It will only be live for a couple more weeks, and after that, the data crunching and analysis begins. The final results will be presented in a formal research paper by Dr. Jonathon Holland at Brescia University in January 2027, and the paper will be made widely available afterward for perusal and study.

Thanks to each and every one of you engaged in this very important work of liturgical music, and thanks again to those who have contributed their voice and experiences to this survey. We hope this research will further the recognition of church musicians and their faithful dedication, will lead to further research on this topic, and will encourage priests and musicians to add chant and polyphony into their liturgies, with this research as a bedrock demonstrating that they are not alone.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.