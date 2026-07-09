“Reader Feedback” • 9 July 2026

We treasure the letters our readers send.

It has been too long since we shared any,

so here are two that arrived recently.

The following came from Margaret F.

[We usually redact names for anonymity’s sake.]

LOVE YOUR recent article releasing your scan of the German hymnal. You are so right about the German hymnody. It is a unique marriage of beautiful literary texts and some of the most powerful and compelling music ever written. They are a spiritual treasure like no other. This body of music was the childhood nourishment, the daily bread, of the great composers whom we revere for so many great compositions. Is it any wonder that the Germans have no competitors in the realm of secular music? Their creative powers were shaped by this noble hymn tradition. I teach a course at [redacted] University in the German Department on the history of German music, and a section of that course is devoted to the German hymn tradition. There is a participatory component in that class in which I teach the students to sing important works of German composers—and the German hymn is well represented there. The students love them! I am so glad to know that you are bringing these hymns to the attention of a larger audience. Many blessings on your great work!

The following came from Priya E.

[We usually redact names for anonymity’s sake.]

OUR GENEROSITY is unmatched; hands down! The longer I’ve read your blog and used your content, the more I’ve realized what MAMMOTH generosity you show the world! The amount of content you produce and the amount of music you compose, which you make available to the world, is mind-boggling! And it’s all of excellent quality! You deserve far more than I’m sure you get in return. I am beyond grateful for all the benefit I’ve received from your generosity myself. I’m an adult convert to the Catholic faith, and I didn’t grow up with this music. I went to an evangelical school where Gregorian chant was a five-minute blip on the radar on day one of Music History 101. If it weren’t for CORPUS CHRISTI WATERSHED, I would have no clue where to turn for resources. I wouldn’t even have any idea of what is possible. I thank you for everything, and I will be remembering you and CCW in my prayers!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.