Corpus Christi Watershed

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Views from the Choir Loft

PDF Download • “Singers’ Music Booklet” (15th Sunday in Ordinary Time)

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LMOST WITHOUT exception, the vocation of a church musician can be isolating and lonely. Knowing this, I felt sure you’d want to hear of an event taking place this Sunday. DR. HORST BUCHHOLZ (the internationally celebrated musician who now oversees the music for the Archdiocese of Detroit) and KEVIN ALLEN (believed by many to be the finest living composer of Catholic church music) will both be at my parish this Sunday 12 July for the 5:00pm Mass. If you live in Illinois, Indiana, or Michigan, why not come and introduce yourself afterwards?

*  PDF Download • MUSIC BOOK FOR SINGERS—32 pages

Since our children’s choir will be joining us, I produced rehearsal videos, listed on this sheet.

Date & Time Saint Mary’s is located in Muskegon, Michigan. The Mass will begin promptly at 5:00pm on 12 July 2026. Our pastor is being installed—during this Mass—by Most Rev. David Walkowiak, bishop of the Grand Rapids diocese. That’s the reason we have a choir (whereas our choir doesn’t sing during July under normal circumstances).

St. Mary Catholic Church
239 W Clay Ave
Muskegon, MI 49440

Muskegon to Chicago: about 3 to 3.5 hours (roughly 180 miles).

Muskegon to Indianapolis: about 4.5 to 5 hours (roughly 290 miles).

Muskegon to Detroit: about 3 hours (roughly 190 miles).

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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