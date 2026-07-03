“One Nation Under God” • Unapologetically Roman Catholic in the United States of America

LL OVER the East Coast of the United States, the faithful have taken to the streets in prayer and song in as part of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage “One National Under God.” From St. Augustine, Florida to Portland, Maine, and culminating in Philadelphia on July 4th, countless pilgrims are unified in prayer and praise in our neighborhoods and in our churches. Such prayer is most public: powerfully and unapologetically Roman Catholic. Furthermore, as we also celebrate the two-hundred-fiftieth anniversary of the United States of America, we pray fervently for the renewal of our country.

From the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage website:

“In honor of America’s 250th year, the 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage will carry the theme One Nation Under God…an invitation to realign our lives, communities, and country under the sovereignty of Christ…As pilgrims on this route, we walk with Christ so that His love might draw our nation back to Him.”

DURING THE EIGHTEENTH Century, it was shocking that a sovereign nation (self-declared no less!) would affirm that the rights of the people “are endowed by their Creator” — bestowed by God — and not conferred according to the whims of government. That George Washington stepped down from power after two terms as President and returned to his farm when he could have easily been reelected and amassed greater control, cemented the notion that leadership in government is a position of service, not of power. While this country is far from perfect, we must pray for this nation that was “conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” (Gettysburg Address, President Abraham Lincoln, 1863) Such a notion is tested again and again.

Today, we are blessed that the Church in America may openly declare its love for Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior in the streets. This illustrates an inner beauty of the United States of America that allows us to do so while protecting freedom of religion and freedom of speech. Try this elsewhere, and it will likely not go as well.

IN THE ARCHDIOCESE of Boston, Pilgrims prayed at historic sites that included a Eucharistic procession from Plymouth Rock to Saint Peter’s Church, Plymouth for Mass. The following day, sun-kissed pilgrims endured the two and a half hour procession from Boston Common to the Bunker Hill Monument. EWTN News estimated the crowds to be close to three thousand.

ADDING TO THE OPEN nature of such prayer, many liturgies were broadcast on the ETWN. Here is the broadcast from the Cathedral of the Holy Cross via The Catholic TV Network in Boston, simulcast to EWTN and Maria Vision USA. Here is the worship guide from this Mass, a Votive Mass of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus celebrated by Archbishop Richard G, Henning.

PERSONAL REFLECTION

Church musicians are often consumed with attending to endless details in both preparation and execution of the sacred liturgy. Ironically, (speaking for myself) we often struggle to truly pray in the moment. On a personal note, an incredibly moving moment for me was being able to pray at Exposition and Benediction at the Lexington Battle Green after Mass at Saint Brigid Parish. I could walk away from my duties and process with our sisters and brothers in prayer proclaiming openly to the world that Jesus Christ is Lord.

photos © 2026 Archdiocese of Boston & RJC

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.