Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Views from the Choir Loft

“Rare Photographs” • Hannibal Bugnini

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On 2 September 2025, we included in this article extremely rare photographs of Archbishop Hannibal Bugnini taken in Iran circa 1979. Bugnini had initially been banished by the pope to Uruguay, but he refused to obey. [This is interesting, since Bugnini relied upon ‘blind obedience’ when it came to modifications of the ancient liturgy.] After he refused to obey the order from the pope, Hannibal Bugnini was banished to Iran. You can also watch a short video of Hannibal Bugnini in Iran, dated 10 November 1979. That’s about a week after the USA embassy hostage crisis began in Tehran, and Pope Saint John Paul II had sent the leader of the Iranian Revolution a special letter.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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