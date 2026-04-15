On a daily basis, I speak to people who don’t realize we publish a free newsletter (although they’ve followed our blog for years). We have no endowment, no major donors, no savings, and refuse to run annoying ads. As a result, our mailing list is crucial to our survival. It couldn’t be easier to subscribe! Just scroll to the bottom of any blog article and enter your email address.
“Reminder” — Month of April (2026)
Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.