Active Participation • “Participatio Actuosa”

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

N 5 MARCH 1967, the Vatican issued a document called “Musicam sacram,” which can be read (conveniently) inside the Acta Apostolicae Sedis beginning on page 300. The document speaks of participatio actuosa: “full, conscious, and active participation demanded by the nature of the liturgy itself.” In its 15th chapter, the document says this participation must be “primarily interior” (in primis interior sit oportet).

Key Takeaway The next sentence of that authoritative instruction [viz. Edoceantur quoque fideles ut, ea auscultantes, quae ministri aut schola cantant, mentem suam ad Deum extollere, per interiorem participationem, contendant.] is quite important:

“The faithful should also be taught
to unite themselves interiorly to
what the ministers or choir sing,
so that by listening to them they
may raise their minds to God.

In 2003, none other than the legendary Monsignor Robert Alex Skeris summarized that sentence as follows: “Listening to the liturgical chanting of the ministers or the musica sacra of the choir is a completely legitimate form of active participation.”

