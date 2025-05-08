Cardinal Prevost (Pope Leo XIV) “Privately Offered the TLM in His Private Chapel”

The following was sent to me by a wise Catholic priest:

“Former rector of the Major seminary here

says he saw Prevost in Rome privately

offering the TLM in his private chapel

at the congregation of Bishops, three

or four years ago.” He wouldn’t lie.

He has been around quite some time.

He had the only indult to say the TLM

at the USCCB office in Baltimore

back in the 1990s.

Note: The priest who sent me

this is not “sensationalist.”

Nor is he a gullible freak.

Needless to say, I can neither confirm nor deny the veracity of this statement—but I’m sure “all will be revealed” as time goes on. I really hope it’s not an internet scam!

