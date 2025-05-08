Corpus Christi Watershed

Jesus said to them: “I have come into this world so that a sentence may fall upon it, that those who are blind should see, and those who see should become blind. If you were blind, you would not be guilty. It is because you protest, ‘We can see clearly,’ that you cannot be rid of your guilt.”

Views from the Choir Loft

Cardinal Prevost (Pope Leo XIV) “Privately Offered the TLM in His Private Chapel”

·

The following was sent to me by a wise Catholic priest:

“Former rector of the Major seminary here
says he saw Prevost in Rome privately
offering the TLM in his private chapel
at the congregation of Bishops, three
or four years ago.” He wouldn’t lie.
He has been around quite some time.
He had the only indult to say the TLM
at the USCCB office in Baltimore
back in the 1990s.

Note: The priest who sent me
this is not “sensationalist.”
Nor is he a gullible freak.

Needless to say, I can neither confirm nor deny the veracity of this statement—but I’m sure “all will be revealed” as time goes on. I really hope it’s not an internet scam!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.