“Our Trials” • Choirmaster Crosses

ROM ONE PERSPECTIVE, it’s amazing that Catholics living in our times complain about anything. Very few kings throughout history could have dreamt of the luxury we possess: the comforts, the conveniences, the gadgets. We have modern medicine; penicillin and anesthesia; electricity; modern plumbing; telephones; airplanes; air-conditioning; computers with internet access; and so on. Most of us have never gone hungry—not even for a single day.

Mental Trauma • On the other hand, the conscientious choirmaster will experience certain “tribulations” or “trials” or “burdens” that can only be understood by other choir directors. A large percentage of these afflictions are mental (though some are physical). There’s no need to enumerate them; anyone who’s worked as a choir director will know what I’m talking about. But today I would like to briefly point out three types:

(a) abuse and disrespect—often from one’s employer;

(b) defamation and calumny—often from jealous colleagues;

(c) betrayal—often from someone we’ve shown kindness to.

Alcoholic • Monsignor Robert Skeris once told me that because it’s such a challenging vocation many church musicians end up addicted to alcohol. (I don’t drink, so that option isn’t available to me.) How can the stinging pain from our vocation be alleviated? How can we experience peace of soul when most people don’t even understand the mental trauma we deal with?

Friendship • In my opinion, the conscientious choirmaster must have friends who are colleagues. Talking with friends—“pouring one’s heart out”—can help alleviate the trauma. An added “bonus” of conferences such as the symposium often turns out to be friendships made while in attendance.

Corrinne May • I am blessed to have wonderful friends who are also colleagues. One of them is Corrinne May, who’s agreed to serve on the faculty of this year’s Sacred Music Symposium. She recently posted this clip on her instagram account:

Great Sounding Choir • Can you imagine having that gorgeous choral sound? And yet, Corrinne recruited all those members in a very short time! Even though Corrinne lives all the way on the other side of the ocean in Singapore, I felt “connected” when I saw that clip because we sang that same hymn yesterday, during one of our PALM SUNDAY MASSES. This particular Mass was packed—there literally wasn’t one seat left in the entire church:

To access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

Mental Battles • Many of the battles we face are internal (i.e. mental). There are too many possibilities to mention, and some are quite “subtle.” For instance, an artist will be asked to create something—but then, the person who asked for the favor will keep nitpicking and nitpicking and nitpicking. This is very hurtful to an artist, but people who lack maturity won’t realize it. My own battles usually involve trying to follow God’s Will on a daily basis. For instance, I’ve often commented that people who claim to “hate” the 1962 Holy Week and “love” the 1950 Holy Week frequently don’t know the difference between them. Certain Catholic ‘influencers’ (who claim to be experts on the sacred liturgy) frequently publish grotesquely inaccurate articles. Indeed, this morning I was alerted to such an article, riddled with basic errors and misunderstandings. For reasons I don’t fully understand, observing falsehoods about the sacred liturgy causes me anguish.

I admit that I was tempted to publish an article refuting the errors. But doing so would have been sinful—because what good could result? All the information has been out there for years. Indeed, the SAINT EDMUND CAMPION MISSAL published by Sophia Institute Press enumerates the differences and similarities between both versions of Holy Week. Those who genuinely wish to learn can simply pick up a copy. Again I ask: What possible good could result from my publishing a refutation? That’s not how God wants me to spend my time and energy. When we die, we will be held accountable for how we spent every moment of our life.

