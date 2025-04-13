Corpus Christi Watershed

Jesus said to them: “I have come into this world so that a sentence may fall upon it, that those who are blind should see, and those who see should become blind. If you were blind, you would not be guilty. It is because you protest, ‘We can see clearly,’ that you cannot be rid of your guilt.”

Views from the Choir Loft

PDF Download • “Easter Sunday Introit”

·

Some may wish to download the EASTER INTROIT (PDF) in accordance with the official edition. You can hear this live version sung by women. The ‘thumbnail’ image on that video is particularly beautiful, as it shows our Savior as a gardener. (If you don’t understand why, cf. John 20:15: Illa exístimans quia hortulánus esset.) You can also hear a rehearsal video wherein I simultaneously accompany myself on the pipe organ while trying to sing it.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.