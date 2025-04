The verses for the COMMUNION ANTIPHON on Holy Thursday (1970 rubrics) are quite beautiful. You can download the PDF score at the feasts website under “HOLY THURSDAY”. (The antiphon itself is also beautiful.) A sample: Upon the cross the Deity lay hidden, | But here your human nature lies concealed, | yet believing and acknowledging both, | I seek that which the repentant thief sought.

