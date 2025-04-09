PDF Download • “Offertory” (Palm Sunday)

Corpus Christi Watershed

Some believe “joyful” texts sound happy in Gregorian Chant and “sad” texts sound mournful—but that’s a misconception. For instance, Father Guy Nicholls pointed out that Easter Sunday’s INTROIT “probably sounds too austere and difficult for such a joyous piece.” Another example is the very sad OFFERTORY for Palm Sunday, set in “happy” mode 8. The lesson is: Greegorian settings are quite sophisticated—they’re anything but superficial. You can download the OFFERTORY for Palm Sunday in English, which seems to “fit” the text admirably.

