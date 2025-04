Some have called this feasts website “the best kept secret” of church music. My personal belief is that once we get through an entire year, more will begin to discover it. Already, it contains more than 400 scores and videos. The OFFERTORY CHANT for this coming Sunday uses a truly gorgeous melody as well as PSALM 118, one of my favorite psalms!

