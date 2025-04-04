“Entrance Chant” • 5th Sunday of Lent

EEL FREE to download the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON in English for the Fifth Sunday of Lent—6 April 2025—which is traditionally known as “Passion Sunday” because it begins a two-week period of special emphasis on our Redeemer’s PASSION. This free organ accompaniment corresponds to the vocalist score. During Passiontide, the “Glória Patri” is omitted. The authentic version of the INTROIT is iconic, and PSALM 42 is quite well-known. The Latin words (Emítte lucem tuam et veritátem tuam: ipsa me de duxérunt et adduxérunt…) are rendered so beautifully by Monsignor Knox:

“The light of thy presence,

the fulfilment of thy promise,

let these be my escort…”

If you’re someone who enjoys rehearsal videos, I’ve attempted to sing it while simultaneously accompanying my voice on the pipe organ.

Veiling of Images • The traditional Gospel for Lent’s 5th Sunday ended with: Jesus autem abscóndit se, et exívit de templo (“but Jesus hid Himself, and went out of the temple”). For the two weeks of Passiontide, church images are hidden with violet fabric. Bishop Durandus says the veiling reminds us that “Christ veiled His divinity during His passion,” but other explanations have also been given.

Unsuccessful Attempt • A secret commission set up by Pope Pius XII (known as the Commissio Piana) attempted to get rid of the traditional name of “Palm Sunday.” They wanted to replace it with Second Passion Sunday, but that never caught on. Catholics still insist upon calling it “Palm Sunday”—and rightly so. The only author I know who adopted their bizarre terminology (“Second Passion Sunday”) was Frederick R. McManus, an extremely ‘progressive’ liturgist.

