“Entrance Chant” • 4th Sunday of Lent

You can download the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON in English for the Fourth Sunday of Lent (30 March 2025). Corresponding to the vocalist score is this free organ accompaniment. The authentic version is called “Laetáre Jerúsalem” and its memorable opening gesture is imitated brilliantly by this vernacular adaptation. If you’re someone who enjoys rehearsal videos, this morning I attempted to sing it while simultaneously accompanying my voice on the pipe organ.

