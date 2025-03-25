ELOW, YOU WILL find a Simple Mass for Cantor and Organist for the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord (25 March) in the Ordinary Form. This 16-page booklet might come in handy next year—which will be here before you know it—so feel free to bookmark it! The ANNUNCIATION is an incredibly ancient feast and had special significance for Father John Brébeuf (d. 1649) … and not just because he was born on that day. You can read the entire story in the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal on page 921.
* PDF Download • MUSICAL BOOKLET—16 pages
—Solemnity of the Annunciation (25 March).