A hymn called Dieron Muerte Al Heredero (PDF) is being considered for inclusion in the Cantoral del Padre Antonio Daniel. The harmonization for HALTON HOLGATE in the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal is very much the “standard” one found in most of the major English Hymnals, but this version uses a ‘keyboard’ accompaniment instead.

