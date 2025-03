The Communion antiphon for this coming Sunday is quite beautiful (PDF). I’m not sure I know any other feast which does what the 1st Sunday of Lent does. Specifically, the text for the COMMUNION is identical to the OFFERTORY, except the Offertory makes “Dómine” explicit. The Introit, Gradual, and Tract also use that same psalm: viz. Psalm 90.

