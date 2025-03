This coming Sunday (2 March 2025) is the 8th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The Communion Antiphon is particularly beautiful. The tone for the psalmody is from the CHABANEL PSALMS. Next time we have this chant, I hope to accompany it—because the harmonies for that particular tone are gorgeous. (You can download the organ chords via this PDF file.)

