“Entrance Chant” • 8th Sunday (Ord. Time)

You can download the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON in English for the 8th Sunday in Ordinary Time (2 March 2025). Corresponding to the vocalist score is this free organ accompaniment. This English adaptation uses the same mode as the authentic Gregorian Chant version, formerly used on the 2nd Sunday after Pentecost. If you’re someone who enjoys rehearsal videos, this morning I attempted to sing it while simultaneously accompanying my voice on the pipe organ.

