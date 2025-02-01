“Entrance Chant” • Presentation (2 Febr.)

You can download the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON in English for the Presentation of the Lord (2 February 2025). This feast is also known as “Candlemas.” Corresponding to the vocalist score is this free organ accompaniment. This English adaptation “mimics” the authentic Gregorian Chant version in a splendid way. If you’re someone who enjoys rehearsal videos, this morning I attempted to sing it while simultaneously accompanying my voice on the pipe organ.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.