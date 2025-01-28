Breaking! • “Cardinal Roche Vs. Bishop Paprocki” (Development on 23 Jan. 2025)

HIS BLOG has discussed at length a situation that developed last year vis-à-vis whether the obligation (to abstain from unnecessary servile work and assist at Mass on a Holy Day of Obligation) gets transferred if the feast is deemed “not important enough to celebrate on the correct day.” In my article posted on 15 October, I mentioned how a senior liturgical official at the USCCB told me over the telephone that Bishop Thomas Paprocki’s modification literally “blew his mind”—especially being made at such a late date.

Roche Vs. Paprocki • Last week, it appears Arthur Cardinal Roche attempted to overrule the Vatican’s Committee on Canonical Affairs. At least that’s the impression I got after reading this letter dated 23 January 2025:

* PDF Download • DICASTERY FOR DIVINE WORSHIP LETTER—(23 Jan. 2025)

—Cardinal Roche herein attacks the recent ruling by the Vatican’s “Committee on Canonical Affairs.”

Note: The letter from Cardinal Roche only mentions the obligation to attend Mass. It says nothing about the obligation to abstain from unnecessary servile work. However, a Canon Law principle says something to the effect of: “He who dispenses the higher obligation simultaneously dispenses the lower obligation.” (Those aren’t the exact words, but you get the gist.)

Bad Lawgivers • The lawgiver isn’t supposed to constantly contradict other laws. The same thing applies to parents. A good father doesn’t tell his children that it’s okay to walk on the couches on Monday, then on Tuesday say it’s not okay, then on Thursday say it’s okay, then on Saturday say it’s not okay. Unfortunately, since the 1960s we’ve seen this principle violated again and again. On 2 March 1965, CARDINAL LERCARO (the man appointed by Paul VI to be in charge of all liturgical changes) listed what he felt were the two greatest liturgical abuses: “Communion in the hand and the CANON said audibly.” But a few years later, both were permitted. (The latter is actually mandated!) Is it any wonder that Catholics in the pews are confused?

Reform Is Needed • I own a book containing all liturgical legislation since 1965. The book is 4,566 pages long! Much of it is self-contradictory. Is there a priest in this entire world who could faithfully adhere to all that legislation? Someday, all this will have to be fixed.

